Death Stranding 2 is said to take up to 75 hours to complete

Looks like we're in for an epic ride in Kojima's ambitious sequel. According to information, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will reportedly take players around 50 to 60 hours to complete, with a full completion run clocking in at up to 75 hours.

That's a notable step up from the original, which averaged around 40-50 hours. Kojima Productions is clearly going all-in on the sequel, expanding on the post-apocalyptic world we all learned to love in the first game. Set in diverse locations like Mexico and Australia, On the Beach continues to explore themes of human connection and survival in a post-apocalyptic world. With its substantial length and enriched narrative.

