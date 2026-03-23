Death Stranding 2 is off to a great start on Steam

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Last Thursday marked the release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which launched on PC after being a PlayStation 5 exclusive for about nine months. And it seems that, given all the praise it has received, it was highly anticipated.

Eagle-eyed Resetera users have noted that during its launch weekend, the game reached a whopping 57,682 concurrent Steam players according to SteamDB, a figure the original never came close to. Over its six years on the market, it has had a peak of 32,515 concurrent players, while Death Stranding Director's Cut has had a peak of 22,080.

We obviously think this is well-deserved and gave it a very positive rating when it came out, and you can read our review here. If you're hoping for an Xbox Series S/X version, you'll likely have to wait a while longer, as the first game was a PlayStation console exclusive for five years before it finally came to Xbox.