Death Stranding 2 is off to a great start on Steam
It has already reached almost twise as many concurrent players on Steam than the first game ever managed to assemble.
Last Thursday marked the release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which launched on PC after being a PlayStation 5 exclusive for about nine months. And it seems that, given all the praise it has received, it was highly anticipated.
Eagle-eyed Resetera users have noted that during its launch weekend, the game reached a whopping 57,682 concurrent Steam players according to SteamDB, a figure the original never came close to. Over its six years on the market, it has had a peak of 32,515 concurrent players, while Death Stranding Director's Cut has had a peak of 22,080.
We obviously think this is well-deserved and gave it a very positive rating when it came out, and you can read our review here. If you're hoping for an Xbox Series S/X version, you'll likely have to wait a while longer, as the first game was a PlayStation console exclusive for five years before it finally came to Xbox.