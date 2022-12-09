Death Stranding 2 is in development at Kojima Productions

HQ

Kojima Productions promised to show up to The Game Awards earlier this morning with some kind of news pertaining to what it has in the works, and that is precisely what the development studio ended up doing. As part of the awards ceremony, Hideo Kojima took the stage and revealed that Death Stranding 2 is in the works, albeit as a working title, and that as part of this news, an array of the cast members will be back to reprise their roles.

This will include Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker, as well as the new additions of the formerly announced Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna.

It should be known that as the game is seemingly still quite early in its development, no release date has been mentioned yet, but it has been noted that Death Stranding 2 will be coming to PS5 when it does arrive. To get a teaser of what is to come, be sure to catch the reveal trailer for the game below.