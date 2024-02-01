Death Stranding 2 gets a new title and will be released next year

HQ

We've long called the sequel to Death Stranding simply Death Stranding 2, as Kojima (the man and developer behind the game in question) himself chose to announce the title by that name. However, during the Sony stream that just ended, the Japanese creative showed us the game again, and he did so while announcing that is has a new title. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is the new full name, and we also learned that the game will not be released for the PlayStation 5 until sometime in 2025.

In addition to this information, we got a solid and interesting trailer to indulge in, and in addition to the usual oddities that are to be expected when it comes to Kojima, we were offered delicious graphics and beautiful environments. There was also a real focus on the characters this time, and we got to reacquaint ourselves with Sam Bridges (Norman Reedus), Fragile (Léa Seydoux) as well as Higgs (Troy Baker) during several exciting conversations.

Check out the trailer below.