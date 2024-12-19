English
Death of a Unicorn

Death of a Unicorn shown in a trailer that really shows the weird premise

Yeah, what would you do if you accidentally hit a unicorn with your car?

A24 has enjoyed its probably best year ever with lots of big and often surprising successes, and it pleasantly looks like this will continue in 2025.

This spring, the horror-comedy Death of a Unicorn premieres, in which we follow what happens when a car collides with a unicorn. Being the magical animal that it is, it turns out to have incredible properties that people naturally want to exploit to the maximum - with consequences for everyone.

The movie will be released in the spring and we have a brand new trailer to share with you. Check it out below and tell us what you think of its potential.

Death of a Unicorn

