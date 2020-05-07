Death Coming is free on Epic Games Store this week

As is the case every Thursday, Epic Games offers users registered in its Epic Games Store many new fun games for free, and today's no exception. For this week, the offer is limited to one game, Death Coming, a fascinating non-linear puzzle game in which you'll have to claim victims in"Final Destination" style. But watch out for the Agents of Light, because they will do their best to stop you.

You can redeem Death Coming at zero cost starting this afternoon until May 14.

Satisfied with this week's game?