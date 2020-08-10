Death Come True is coming to PS4 this October

You're watching Advertisements

Live-action game Death Come True was released on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android on June 25, followed by a PC version that landed last month. However, the game is also supposed to land on one more platform, which is PS4. When will the PS4 version come out, then? If you've come looking for answers, we now have them.

Publisher Izanagi Games announced via Twitter that Death Come True will land on PS4 digitally on October 15. However, they will also release a physical version in Japan, which will include a Blu-ray disc with bonus footage if you pre-order the game at the selected retailers.

Will you be picking this one up at launch?

Thanks, Gematsu.