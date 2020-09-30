Death and blood in Vora's teaser as new Paladins champion

You're watching Advertisements

Despite the otherwise light-hearted and colourful look of Hi-Rez Studios' hero shooter, this brand-new trailer for Paladins: Champions of the Realm employs a much darker, bloodstained tone. It's a teaser to introduce a Vora, The Harbinger, as the latest champion to join the fray, who uses vampire abilities and has a special relationship with the dead.

Vora will debut in Paladins during the month of October, and the studio is expected to show her in action as soon as tomorrow, during an scheduled stream about the game's latest update. As shown with the cinematic video, champion #46 comes wielding a scythe as main melee weapon and makes good use of her bloody tentacles to navigate the map. According to her official description, she was a devotee to the goddess who finally felt betrayed and turned into the herald of chaos.

Paladins is currently available as free-to-play on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One. How do you think Vora will change the game?