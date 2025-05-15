Deal between Real Madrid and Dean Huijsen is "99% done", sources say

HQ

Real Madrid needs a lot of reinforcements this summer transfer market in order to be competitive against FC Barcelona next year, specially in defence. And with Trent Alexander-Arnold secured, the next signing seems to be Dean Huijsen, 20-year-old centre-back from Bournemouth, who has been linked with Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool. However, the Spanish international (born in Amsterdam but living in Spain since he was five) prefers to play with los Blancos.

Rumours about a deal between Dean Huijsen and Real Madrid grew louder last March, when Huijsen was called for the first time to the Spanish national team, performing really well and even assisting Lamine Yamal on a Nations League match against the Netherlands. However, Real Madrid were initially reluctant of paying the £50 million (60 million euros) exit clause to Bournemouth.

Things have changed in recent weeks, and on Wednesday afternoon, hous before an agonizing Real Madrid victory, several Spanish outlets like SER and As reported that Real Madrid had finally agreed on paying the clause, albeit in three separate payments. Bournemouth has apparently agreed on Madrid's conditions, and it aligns with Huijsen's desires, who prefers Real Madrid over any Premier League club.

An opportunity to increase Spanish presence at Real Madrid

According to As, Madrid's future manager Xabi Alonso has already spoken with Huijsen, so they are considering the deal "99% confirmed". For Bournemouth, who signed Huijsen from Juventus for just £12.8 million in June 2024, it will be a great opportunity to cash in on the young centre-back. And for the white club, it will be an opportunity to "españolizar" the team: having more presence from Spanish players, particularly those who play with the national team, something that has reportedly concerned the club in recent months, seeing how "la Roja" is usually dominated by Barça players...