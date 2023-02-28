Deadshot artist claims there's 'no excuse' for games not to have accurate Black hairstyles

HQ

Del Walker, currently a character artist at Naughty Dog, who once worked at Rocksteady and created the look for Deadshot in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, has said there is 'no excuse' for developers not to allow authentic Black hairstyles in video games.

He made these remarks in a recent short documentary on YouTube, titled "We Need To Fix Black Hair in Video Games." The video points out how a lot of character creation tools fail to represent all of a game's audience, and even award-winning titles like Elden Ring can have lacking options for Black hairstyles.

Walker explains the process of how developers could work to better include Black hairstyles in future titles. "It starts off with a class, a lesson first," he explains. "Just introducing people to the idea that there are different hair textures."

"You either want to simplify as much as possible or want to take the other route where we're actually going into fine detail by placing loads of polygons," he continued. "The problem you had with the Xbox 360 era is you didn't have enough [power] to really fill out on black hair, and you didn't want to go to simple. The advantage now is you don't have an excuse, because the tech can support what you need."

"Now it's just about having the knowledge and using the resources of Black people to ask 'is this right?'"

