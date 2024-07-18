Deadpool & Wolverine's soundtrack is packed with some bangers and surprises

HQ

Marvel films, for all of their creative vices, do tend to deliver quite excellent soundtracks, with the Guardians of the Galaxy series' Awesome Mixes being the cream of the crop here. It looks like Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman will be gunning for the throne on this front however, as the soundtrack for the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine has been revealed and it has fantastic songs and some unusual surprises.

The soundtrack includes some recognisable pop hits like Bye Bye Bye by *NSYNC, Glamorous by Fergie, Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls, some country hits like I'm a Ramblin' Man by Waylon Jennings, a little bit of alt-rock from Avril Lavigne (I'm With You) and Green Day (Good Riddance), and even some music from other movies like You're the One That I Want from Grease and surprisingly (but hilariously) The Greatest Show from the Hugh Jackman-headlined The Greatest Showman.

There are a few other ones that do seem to be very on the nose, like Chris de Burgh's The Lady in Red, which no doubt will make an appearance when Lady Deadpool shows up.

What we do know for a fact is that the soundtrack will also be coming to vinyl in time for the global premiere on July 26. You can pre-order it today and snag yourself a copy.