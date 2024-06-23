Deadpool & Wolverine's place in Marvel's timeline has been confirmed

HQ

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone multiversal, it's increasingly difficult to keep tabs on chronological timelines and tell what story takes place in what universe. One of the biggest question marks is the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, as the movie will seemingly bring together Fox's Deadpool timeline with the MCU, while also involving a version of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. So, with this in mind, when is this movie actually set?

Speaking with Total Film (thanks, Collider), director Shawn Levy has stated, "It takes place six years after the last film. He's proving to be useless at selling cars, hawking Blind Al's blood-pressure meds to make rent, and his beloved Vanessa has a new boyfriend."

So, we at least know the movie is set six years after Deadpool 2. But the question now shifts to what version of Wolverine we'll be seeing? Will it be the Fox X-Men version or something new, and if so, what timeline does he fit into? Also, will this be the modern and current MCU or will Deadpool land at a different time period?

So many questions and hopefully most, if not all, will be answered when the movie debuts in cinemas on July 26, 2024.