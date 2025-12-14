Deadpool & Wolverine wasn't the last time we'll see Hugh Jackman in the MCU

HQ

He really will be doing this until he's 90. While Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine might have been seen as one last run for the actor, he has since said that the film didn't feel like it would be the last time he's stepping into the role of Logan.

"I don't know. It doesn't feel like the end. It really felt like the end after Logan. If I look back, I needed to claim it as the end, truth. Because I really believed in some things that I wanted that movie to be, and I had to fight for them," he said, speaking to Cynthia Erivo in Variety's Actors on Actors series (transcription via GamesRadar+). "And I think I had to say 'This is the last time I'm doing it, and I don't mind not doing it. And we did it."

Initially, Jackman didn't want to return after Logan, but decided that he was going to come back for the 2024 hit. "I went, 'You know what? I changed my mind.' It's not that big of a deal. I'm not even gonna say I'm sorry. And it was so awesome. I had more fun, even playing that, it felt different. I've done it 10 times, so I have all this evidence of how I felt. And I'm like, 'I like this character.' And just being with Ryan [Reynolds] and Shawn Levy, the director. I loved it. I think in many ways, I know people love Logan, as do I, but I was like 'Oh, I see sides of Wolverine I've never seen before,'" he continued.

There's no word yet on when we'll see Jackman again as Wolverine, but even if he's not yet confirmed for the Avengers: Doomsday cast, it seems a great moment for him to return.