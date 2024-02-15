Deadpool & Wolverine trailer might not be the most viewed after all

HQ

Recently, we reported that the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer was the most-viewed trailer of all-time in a 24-hour period, garnering 365 million views in that time. It blasted the previous record holder of Spider-Man: No Way Home by 10 million views, but these statistics might not be all they were cracked up to be.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney utilised the 123 million viewers of the Super Bowl as well as the viewers online, meaning that if you only count the views it got on the internet in its first 24 hours, the trailer sits at an impressive but not record-breaking 242 million viewers.

Disney is still claiming it's a record breaker and really it seems rather futile to point out where the views came from. But, if you really want to fondly remember the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer as a record-breaker, then you can, as all of its views came via the internet.