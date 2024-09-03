Deadpool & Wolverine to premiere digitally in October

HQ

If you are one of the few who happened to miss one of the biggest cinema successes of the year, we offer some nice news. Deadpool & Wolverine will appear on digital platforms already on 1 October. Which means you can sit and watch all the Easter eggs and cameos from the comfort of your own sofa!

The price tag for Deadpool & Wolverine is £19.99 and, as usual, it will initially only be possible to buy it. If you want to rent or stream 'for free' via Disney + then you have to wait a while longer.

Will you take the opportunity to buy Deadpool & Wolverine when it appears on digital platforms?

