Deadpool & Wolverine star teases Laura's MCU future

After years of silence following her breakout role in Logan (2017), Dafne Keen made a surprise return as Laura/X-23 in Deadpool & Wolverine, much to the delight of fans of the old Fox-Marvel universe. Now, following her multiversal comeback, Keen says she's absolutely open to continuing her MCU journey.

In an interview with Ash Crossan during San Diego Comic-Con 2025, Keen shared her hopes about reprising Laura again. While promoting her upcoming film Whistle, Keen made it clear: she's ready to suit up whenever Marvel calls.

Her return in Deadpool & Wolverine placed Laura in a multiverse-spanning team alongside Wade Wilson, a Wolverine variant, and several other familiar faces. After escaping The Void and helping save Earth-10005, her character's fate was left open-ended, teasing more adventures — but nothing has yet been confirmed by Marvel Studios.

"I would love to come back," Keen said, grinning, though she remained tight-lipped on any official plans.

With the MCU embracing mutants more than ever, and fans clamoring for more of Laura's story, it wouldn't be surprising if Keen already knows her next stop — and just can't say a word yet.

What are your thoughts on the matter. Do you want more X-23 going forward?