English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine slaughters the opposition at the cinemas, is the second highest grossing film of the year so far

Sorry, Dune: Part Two, you've been outperformed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Nothing can stop Disney and Marvel this summer, who with Inside Out 2 and now also Deadpool & Wolverine, are more or less drowning in success and money. Interest in both films knows no bounds and box office receipts for the superhero flick have now surpassed $820 million (!) globally.

This means that Deadpool & Wolverine has also whizzed past Logan, Hugh Jackman's previous last appearance as the blade-wielding mutant, and the big question now is whether the film can reach $1 billion in ticket sales. Incredible numbers and fun for the previously so troubled Disney.

Do you think Deadpool & Wolverine is a step in the right direction for Disney?

Deadpool & Wolverine

Thanks, Forbes.

Related texts



Loading next content