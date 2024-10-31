Deadpool & Wolverine releases on Disney+ on the 12th of November

HQ

If you're someone who likes to watch movies from the comfort of their own home, usually you don't have to wait long until a film makes its streaming debut. However, Deadpool & Wolverine has become an exception from the recent rule, taking multiple months before it arrives on Disney+.

After its theatrical release in July pulled in more than a billion dollars at the box office, Deadpool & Wolverine will settle in for a home streaming debut on the 12th of November. It'll be included in your Disney+ subscription, and you can watch it from the comfort of your own home.

We live in quite a strange time when it comes to streaming releases. A lot of films aren't really given the chance to have a strong box office run, as they're on streaming platforms within a month or have their digital release. We'll have to see whether this is going to change anytime soon, or if we'll see less of a delay between the cinematic release and digital streaming.