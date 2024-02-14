Deadpool & Wolverine now has the world's most watched trailer

HQ

We finally got the first trailer for what's now called Deadpool & Wolverine during the Super Bowl, and I was apparently far from the only one extremely hyped for the movie and really enjoyed the first look.

Disney reveals that the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer was viewed more than 365 million times during its first 24 hours on the internet. That makes it history's most-watched movie trailer within 24 hours by beating Spider-Man: No Way Home's previous record of 355,5 million.

Do you think this means Deadpool & Wolverine can top other Marvel movies, Avatar and the like at the box office when it premieres on the 26th of July?