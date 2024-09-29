Deadpool & Wolverine is gunning for an awards haul

HQ

While Marvel and superhero films don't tend to do all too well in awards conversations, we do tend to see these films run away with a lot of the special effects categories and occasionally also bleeding into other categories too. Black Panther has found success in the past, Joker has too, and Disney and Marvel Studios is hoping that Deadpool & Wolverine will also add to that tally.

As per Variety, it's noted that the latest theatrical Marvel film is gunning for awards at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice, and the Oscars. While both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's performances are being put forward to many of these awarding bodies, it's Jackman's in particular that is up for the most consideration, even at the Oscars with a hopeful bid in the supporting actor category.

Just because the film is being flaunted for awards consideration doesn't mean that it will get any nominations, but we wouldn't be surprised if it's not recognised in at least a few shows and categories, especially the typical special effects areas.