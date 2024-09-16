Deadpool & Wolverine crosses $1.3 billion at the box office

HQ

It really did seem like the Marvel Cinematic Universe hype train was over. Following the end of the Infinity Saga, Marvel films were struggling to crack the $1 billion margin that used to be a given, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Thor: Love and Thunder, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and The Marvels, among some of those that missed the marker either by a fraction or an absolute mile. Then came Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine, a duo that made it clear that the Marvel machine was simply dormant and waiting for a spark.

Because following around two months in cinemas, Deadpool & Wolverine has now surpassed the $1.3 billion marker at the box office, making it the seventh biggest Marvel film to date (behind four Avengers outings, Black Panther, and Spider-Man: No Way Home), the second biggest film of 2024 behind the titan that is Inside Out 2, and the 23rd biggest film of all-time, with potential to further sneak up the rankings with Frozen and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom only $2 million and $6 million ahead of it, respectively.

Since Deadpool & Wolverine has been out for a while now, it is unlikely that it will rake in much more box office revenue, as Disney probably sees the coming Disney+ release as the next big target for the film. As per when this will be, Disney has yet to announce anything, although with June's Inside Out 2 coming to the streamer by the end of the month, we can probably expect July's Marvel epic to aim for an October or a November debut.

