Deadpool & Wolverine break ticketing records

HQ

Yesterday, ticket sales for this summer's big superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine started, and the pressure is on. According to Fandango, the hunger for Marvel's new film is strong, to say the least, and it has already broken records for the most tickets sold in the first 24 hours.

Something that they chose to celebrate by posting a new image from the film on social media, which you can check out below.

Judging by the rate at which tickets are selling, it looks like Deadpool & Wolverine will be the highest grossing R-rated film ever. The film opens in cinemas on 26 July and we'll see how much Deadpool & Wolverine manages to raise at the box office.

Are you going to see Deadpool & Wolverine?