Deadpool & Wolverine actor teases upcoming surprises

Deadpool & Wolverine is already featuring a return we never thought we'd see, as Hugh Jackman once more trims his facial hair into mutton chops and becomes Wolverine.

According to actor Karan Soni (Dopinder the taxi driver in the Deadpool films) there are a lot more surprise appearances in the film. Speaking to Variety, Soni first tried to be secretive. "This new MCU version is ultra-secretive," he said. "There are a lot of surprises. Let's just say a lot of people traveled to London."

Several cameos from the 2000s era of Marvel movies have been rumoured for Deadpool & Wolverine, but even if some have leaked out via set images such as Sabretooth, most have remained quite protected.

