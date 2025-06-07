Deadpool to headline his own VR game later this year

We have a Marvel's Spider-Man batch of games, there is a Marvel's Wolverine in the works, as is an Iron Man and a Blade game. A Black Panther game was in development before being canned, but fortunately there is a Captain America and Black Panther game coming up in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. A new Marvel fighting game was announced on Wednesday, Marvel Rivals is still massively popular, plus let's not forget the pixel beat 'em up Marvel Cosmic Invasion. The point is, Marvel is everywhere in the video game space these days, and this is what makes the latest news at Summer Game Fest less of a shock.

During the Geoff Keighley-led show, Meta just revealed a project called Marvel's Deadpool VR, and it's a virtual reality action game being developed by Spolsion Man and The Gunstringer creator Twisted Pixel alongside Oculus Studios and Marvel Games.

It's an experience that lets players literally step into the Merc with a Mouth's shoes, all for an adventure that is as violent and brutal as you would expect from a Deadpool story. We're told in a press release to look forward to the following:

"Marvel's Deadpool VR features an all-new original story. After being pulled through a portal to Mojoworld, Deadpool sees a chance to get rich—like really rich. He signs a sketchy contract without reading any of the fine print and then it's off to visit a bunch of locations from across the Marvel universe, battling against iconic (and not-so-iconic) villains. It's real metaverse stuff—in the Marvel Universe sense, not the VR one."

The game will deliver a blend of parkour and combat, with systems expanded on what Path of the Warrior presented. We can expect broad player agency and options, enabling you to tackle each encounter and moment as you see fit through the complex and immersive VR gameplay suite.

As for who is voicing Deadpool in this game, it's not Ryan Reynolds, but it is Neil Patrick Harris, so expect a legen-wait for it-dary performance. In terms of release and platforms, we're told it will land on Meta Quest 3 and 3S sometime later this year. Check out the announcement trailer and a few images from the game below.