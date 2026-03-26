Deadpool star Shioli Kutsuna joins Sydney Sweeney in Netflix's upcoming Gundam movie

We've mentioned a couple of times before that a Netflix-funded Gundam adaptation is in the works, one that already boasts some major stars in its cast, with Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo in the lead roles. We also know that Michael Mando will be joining the cast and now Deadline reports that another actor has been finalised.

This time, it's Deadpool star Shioli Kutsuna (who played Yukio in both Deadpool 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine) joining the project in an as-yet-unknown role. Jim Mickle is writing and directing, but when the film will be shot and more importantly, when it will premiere remains unclear.

With so many people already on board for the film, shooting should be able to start this year, but a Gundam film will naturally require a significant amount of post-production, so we probably shouldn't expect a release until late 2027 at the absolute earliest.