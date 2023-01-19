Deadpool joins Marvel's Midnight Suns next week

HQ

Yesterday, the talented bunch over at Firaxis warned us that we'd see a lot of Deadpool today, as they were going to give us news about Marvel's Midnight Suns' first DLC. Turns out, it's all good.

Because tonight's trailer reveals that Marvel's Midnight Suns' Deadpool expansion, called "The Good, The Bad, and the Undead", will launch on January 26. It also shows what we're getting alongside this nasty piece of superhero and his new attack and skill cards, including glimpses of new story missions, a couple of new enemy types, a food truck for The Abbey, new costumes and a whole load of breaking the fourth wall.