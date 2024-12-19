English
Deadpool is back to kill the Marvel Universe one last time

After ending two universes of heroes, he's back for one more round in this beloved spin-off comic.

We've seen Wolverine and the Punisher kill the Marvel Universe, and Deadpool has done it twice before, but these special event comics often draw a lot of eyes, and so we're back for one last ride as the Merc' with a Mouth takes on the entirety of the Marvel Universe.

That includes the Avengers, X-Men, heroes from the stars, witches, super soldiers, and more. As Marvel explained in a new post, after killing his own universe of heroes, and another after that, Deadpool has been transported to a third universe, where he's facing off against his biggest challenge yet.

"He's going after the worst of the worst, a whole Multiverse of Marvel's greatest gone bad," reads the announcement. We'll see world-breaking Hulks, a werewolf Captain America, and more. Rather than Deadpool being the villain of this series, it seems he's going to be cleansing a universe of its greatest villains.

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe: One Last Time goes on sale on the 2nd of April, 2025.

