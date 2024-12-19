Deadpool is back to kill the Marvel Universe one last time

HQ

We've seen Wolverine and the Punisher kill the Marvel Universe, and Deadpool has done it twice before, but these special event comics often draw a lot of eyes, and so we're back for one last ride as the Merc' with a Mouth takes on the entirety of the Marvel Universe.

That includes the Avengers, X-Men, heroes from the stars, witches, super soldiers, and more. As Marvel explained in a new post, after killing his own universe of heroes, and another after that, Deadpool has been transported to a third universe, where he's facing off against his biggest challenge yet.

"He's going after the worst of the worst, a whole Multiverse of Marvel's greatest gone bad," reads the announcement. We'll see world-breaking Hulks, a werewolf Captain America, and more. Rather than Deadpool being the villain of this series, it seems he's going to be cleansing a universe of its greatest villains.

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe: One Last Time goes on sale on the 2nd of April, 2025.

This is an ad: