Deadpool director unveils new anthology series

Deadpool director and mind behind Love Death + Robots, Tim Miller, unveiled the world premiere teaser trailer for his new anthology series, Secret Level, at Gamescom tonight.

A visibly emotional Miller said he was "so excited" to show off the trailer for the project they have been "working on for three years". He called it his "love letter to games" so it's clearly a passion project, and that love was on full display in the teaser.

Chocked full of iconic franchises and games such as Warhammer 40K, God of War, Megaman, Dungeons & Dragons and Sifu, the trailer looked incredible, showcasing a consistently amazing level of animation and action that is sure to be a feast for the eyes.

As if this wasn't good enough, Miller revealed that it won't be long until audiences can fully share in the fun, with Secret Level dropping on Amazon Prime Video on December 10.