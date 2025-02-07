Deadpool creator refuses to work with Marvel again

HQ

Rob Liefeld, the creator of Deadpool and Cable, has announced that he will no longer be working with Marvel after feeling humiliated at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. Apparently, neither he nor his family were invited to the after party at the New York premiere of the film. In addition, Kevin Feige reportedly completely ignored him on the red carpet and in a recent Marvel: Access Denied podcast hhe spoke about how humiliated he felt.

"It was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat me. At some point, you go, 'I've received the message, and the message is clear'."

This is also not the first time that Liefeld has criticised Marvel and he has previously spoken openly about how badly they treat the creators of the characters and worlds.

"Marvel's treatment of creators has never been their strength. Without the worlds, the characters and the concepts that we create — and in this specific case, the world of Deadpool — there are no films to shoot. No blockbusters to distribute. ... I am not the easy button at Staples. I am the human imagination behind it all. Comic book creators cannot continue to be relegated as afterthoughts. This is easy to address. Unless I reach out to address it, it will never manifest."

Liefeld finally mentioned that his work with 20th Century Fox was much better and that the production of the first two Deadpool films felt far more positive compared to Deadpool & Wolverine. So, now there will be no further collaboration between Liefeld and Marvel.