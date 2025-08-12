Deadpool could be heading straight for the Avengers

HQ

Even though Deadpool is now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it still feels surreal to think that he could, in theory, show up alongside Captain America, Hulk, Doctor Strange, or the Fantastic Four in a future film. There's no doubt he'll be back, given the massive box office success of Deadpool & Wolverine. And now, Ryan Reynolds himself is hinting that Deadpool might actually meet the Avengers sooner or later.

In an Instagram post uploaded just a few hours ago, Reynolds shared an image where someone had scrawled an "A" over the Avengers' emblem — something we can all safely assume was the work of Deadpool. In other words, it seems more and more likely that the motor-mouthed antihero will appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars. You can check out the actor's post for yourself below.

What are your thoughts on Deadpool making an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday?