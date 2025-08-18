Deadpool confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday

HQ

Deadpool is officially swinging into the MCU's mightiest showdown. The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision has confirmed that Ryan Reynolds will reprise his role as Wade Wilson in the upcoming mega‑crossover Avengers: Doomsday, set to hit theatres on December 18, 2026. That said, don't expect Wade Wilson to put on an Avengers uniform just yet. While his appearance is locked in, sources are clear that he won't be joining the official team line-up, Deadpool remains, fittingly, the irreverent outsider.

His return follows the billion‑dollar success of Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024, and the tease that started it all, a cryptic social media post featuring an Avengers logo defaced with Deadpool's signature "A", has fans buzzing with anticipation. Avengers: Doomsday promises to be a multiverse-spanning thrill ride, now with a dash of Deadpool's trademark chaos added to the mix.

Are you hyped about Deadpool being a part of Doomsday?