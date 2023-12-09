Deadpool and Dogpool team up in Deadpool 3 official image

HQ

Now that production has restarted for Deadpool 3, it seems as though we can look forward to a whole array of new images and teasers for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe flick. To this end, following the reveal that Dogpool will be in the film, a new official image for the film has been released which sees the canine character teaming up with Ryan Reynolds' smart-mouthed protagonist.

The image doesn't see Reynolds in the iconic red Deadpool suit, but rather sees him in his own deformed skin. Needless to say, the rather ugly Dogpool fits right into this scene with the movie's front man.

Deadpool 3 will be the first major Marvel movie to debut in 2024, and is slated to be rather late, in the middle of the summer, on July 26.