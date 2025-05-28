Deadpool and Batman to crossover in new comic series

HQ

We have seen Marvel and DC crossover a handful of times in the past, either for smaller initiatives or massive ensemble clashes. Regardless of the situation, it's always an event, which is what makes today's news equally exciting.

Marvel and DC has announced a crossover comic series that will see Batman and Deadpool colliding. Known as Deadpool/Batman, this will be a two-part crossover that will be followed by a secondary comic titled Batman/Deadpool, with the first arriving in September and the second in November.

As for the narrative basis behind the crossover, we're told that Wade Wilson has been hired for a job in Gotham City and that this puts him on a crash course with Batman, who may either help or look to destroy him.

Deadpool/Batman will be written by Deadpool and Spider-Man veteran Zeb Wells and illustrated by Batman and X-Men veteran Greg Capullo. Further information on the comic and the rest of the creative team behind it is expected to arrive at a later date, but for the time being we do at least have the cover art to gawk over, and a short statement from Wells where he explained why he wanted to make this comic.

"After writing Amazing Spider-Man (2022) for 60 issues, I told Marvel I needed a break. Marvel told me I could do that or I could write a comic starring Deadpool and Batman with the best Batman artist of our generation. I no longer needed a break. In Batman we've found someone who has even less time for Deadpool's antics than Wolverine, but a city-wide threat from the Joker makes strange bedfellows (literally, if Deadpool had his way). It's been a blast letting Deadpool loose in Gotham City and watching what happens."