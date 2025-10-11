Deadpool almost made a cameo in Peacemaker: Season 2

HQ

Yesterday marked the end of Peacemaker's second season, and DC boss and director James Gunn had promised in advance that it would lay the foundation for the next Superman movie. We won't really know how well it succeeded until the sequel, Man of Tomorrow, is released in July 2027, but it's clear that this season had a slightly different and more serious tone and a greater focus on drama.

That said, there was still room for humor, of course, as well as the occasional guest appearance for DC fans. But as it turns out, it could have been more than that. The concept of parallel universes plays a prominent role in season two, where we get glimpses of several alternative worlds. But if Gunn had gotten his way, one of those worlds would have been the MCU, as the door would have led to Deadpool. He explains to Deadline:

"Yeah, I wanted them to open the door and see Deadpool in a room. I talked to Ryan Reynolds about it and we'd have had to go through some pretty, pretty big hoops to do that. He wanted to do it. That's all anybody's going to talk about now is f*cking Deadpool in the other room."

Unfortunately, this didn't happen this time around, but hopefully it's only a matter of time before we see DC and Marvel in the first crossover between the DCU and MCU.

What do you think? What would you have thought of a Deadpool guest appearance by Ryan Reynolds in Peacemaker: Season 2?