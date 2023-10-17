Deadpool 3's release date is in real danger

HQ

Deadpool 3's director is unsure whether the film will make its release date of May 2024. Initially, the film was planned on being released next December, but it was then brought up due to a reshuffle in scheduling.

However, with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, Levy doesn't know when he'll be able to get back to work on the film. Speaking to TheWrap, he said: "I don't even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3."

"The actors' strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year."

With only half the movie ready to go, and around 6 months left until the planned release date, things aren't looking great for the film to be completed.

