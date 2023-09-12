Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Deadpool 3's director isn't happy about leaked set images

"It bums me out that photos have leaked online."

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy isn't happy with the fact that despite Deadpool 3 still being a long ways off, fans have already seen photos of Wolverine, and a fight between Deadpool and the classic X-Men character.

"It bums me out that photos have leaked online. But this is the price we pay for committing to real locations," Levy said to Total Film (via GamesRadar). It seems that while Levy isn't too happy about the set images, he understands that shooting out in real locations rather than in a studio comes with pros and cons.

Marvel has taken a lot of flack in recent years for its constant CGI backdrops, but at least most of the film's details and images are kept under wraps until they're ready to be released. Deadpool 3 still has a lot for us to be excited about, even if some stuff has leaked early. It'll release in cinemas next year.

