Deadpool 3 will 'save' the MCU according to Argylle director

Matthew Vaughn, as well as being the filmmaker behind X-Men: First Class, Kick-Ass, and Kingsmen, is also unsurprisingly a pretty big superhero guy. It seems that from the clips he's seen from Deadpool 3 so far, he's pretty impressed and has high hopes for its success.

"The few snippets that I know about Deadpool vs. Wolverine — or Wolverine vs. Deadpool, I'm sure that argument between Ryan and Hugh is happening as we speak — are unbelievable," Vaughn said to the Post Credit Podcast. "That's going to be the jolt... the Marvel universe is about to have a jolt of them and it's going to bring that body back to life... I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel universe."

Deadpool 3 will be the only MCU movie coming out this year. While there will be other Marvel projects hitting theatres thanks to Sony, Disney's Marvel universe has one shot to get the feeling back for fans this year.

With box office numbers dwindling and there being little hype around the stories of our characters, it will be interesting to see if Deadpool 3 can restore any of the MCU's former majesty.