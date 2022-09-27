Deadpool 3 will feature Hugh Jackman's Wolverine

HQ

We haven't heard a thing about Deadpool 3 since it was announced that the movie will be directed by Shawn Levy back in March. I'm apparently not the only one that thinks that's too long. Even Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, does, so he's decided to make some headlines with a short video.

Reynolds has posted a funny video on Twitter that starts by seemingly hyping up an exciting announcement about Deadpool 3's script or progress, but then turns a bit depressing...Until Hugh Jackman walks past in the background and gets asked if he'd like to make one more appearance as Wolverine in the movie. Well, the headline spoiled the answer, so look forward to seeing the fascinating duo reunited on the big screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe not too far into the future.