Deadpool 3 will be a part of the MCU, but still have an R rating

You're watching Advertisements

Many questions have surrounded Deadpool 3 ever since Disney bought 20th Century Fox. Would the foul-mouthed super-hero finally become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and if so: would it be allowed to keep its R rating? Now we know the answers to both of these questions.

Because Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was kind enough to give Collider an update about the project during an interview, confirming that Deadpool 3 indeed will be a part of the MCU and that they're still aiming for an R rating. The only bad news he has for us is that filming won't begin until 2022 at the earliest, as Ryan Reynolds is a very busy man these days, while Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux are still working on the script. Still, the two good news make up for the long wait in my opinion. What do you think?