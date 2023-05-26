Deadpool 3 starts films, Ryan Reynolds banned from improvisation

HQ

Dark clouds are gathering on the horizon and even though filming of the new Deadpool movie has barely begun, the project has hit a snag. Not only did the ongoing strike in Hollywood delay everything for over a month, but now no changes to the script or even improvisation by its actors is allowed during filming.

This has caused major problems, not least for Ryan Reynolds and his Deadpool character, who has always been spontaneous in his dialogue. Many of the best moments of the previous two films were created or concocted during filming, which will no longer be allowed under their agreement with the WGA.

Do you think they should pause filming and wait until the strike is over or continue and slavishly follow the script?

Thanks, Collider.