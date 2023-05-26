Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 starts films, Ryan Reynolds banned from improvisation

The writer's strike has affected production in a way that will seemingly limit the very spirit of Deadpool.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Dark clouds are gathering on the horizon and even though filming of the new Deadpool movie has barely begun, the project has hit a snag. Not only did the ongoing strike in Hollywood delay everything for over a month, but now no changes to the script or even improvisation by its actors is allowed during filming.

This has caused major problems, not least for Ryan Reynolds and his Deadpool character, who has always been spontaneous in his dialogue. Many of the best moments of the previous two films were created or concocted during filming, which will no longer be allowed under their agreement with the WGA.

Do you think they should pause filming and wait until the strike is over or continue and slavishly follow the script?

Deadpool 3

Thanks, Collider.

Related texts



Loading next content