Deadpool 3 shows Wolverine in his classic yellow suit

The Deadpool movies are filled with beloved references, so fans have a huge wish list of things they want to see in Deadpool 3 next year. Now we know that one of the most requested ones will happen.

Because Ryan Reynolds has posted a new picture from the set on his Instagram confirming that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will indeed be wearing the iconic yellow suit from the X-Men comics in Deadpool 3. Amazing fan-service and an easy way for Reynolds' titular character to make fun of Jackman. Now I can't wait to see the suit Jennifer Garner's Elektra will wear in the movie, as times have definitely changed since her 2005 flop.