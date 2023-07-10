Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 shows Wolverine in his classic yellow suit

Ryan Reynolds and High Jackman have made many fans very excited with a single picture.

HQ

The Deadpool movies are filled with beloved references, so fans have a huge wish list of things they want to see in Deadpool 3 next year. Now we know that one of the most requested ones will happen.

Because Ryan Reynolds has posted a new picture from the set on his Instagram confirming that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will indeed be wearing the iconic yellow suit from the X-Men comics in Deadpool 3. Amazing fan-service and an easy way for Reynolds' titular character to make fun of Jackman. Now I can't wait to see the suit Jennifer Garner's Elektra will wear in the movie, as times have definitely changed since her 2005 flop.

Deadpool 3

