Ryan Reynolds has shared a bunch of images from the filming of Deadpool 3, so the movie seemed to be on track for its premiere after being put on ice during the Hollywood strikes. That was apparently not just for show.

Reynolds has gone on X to confirm Deadpool 3 is wrapped aka has finished filming, and that the only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie set for 2024 will definitely make its premiere on the 26th of July.