Deadpool 3 gets Shawn Levy as director

Ryan Reynolds has made no secret that he really wants to make a third Deadpool movie. The last one, Deadpool 2, was released back in 2018 and since then much has happened, most importantly Disney buying Fox - and Disney isn't a company that likes R-rated entertainment.

Unfortunately, Deadpool really wouldn't work without this, but now things seems to be moving forward as Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Free Guy) has been confirmed as the director. That's pretty much all information we have right now, but at least we're going to get a new Deadpool in the MCU in a not too distant future, so there's that.

