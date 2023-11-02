Deadpool 3 director states that the events of Logan are canon in the upcoming film

HQ

It's becoming increasingly challenging to keep tabs on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what with a multiversal plot that spans countless timelines, a massive portfolio of projects including tons of different characters, various formerly non-canon works that are steadily becoming canon, and a whole host of leaks and reports that shed light on upcoming films and TV series. With Deadpool 3 seemingly being the next big MCU film after The Marvels premieres next week, the movie seems to be taking a lot of the flak right now.

Because now Shawn Levy, who has previously talked about the rumoured cameos in the film, has now joined the Post Cred Pod to talk more about the threequel and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine's involvement in it. Since that character supposedly died at the end of Logan, you may be wondering how he is now back in this film and whether or not that acclaimed action flick is canon.

Levy stated: "Logan is canon. We love Logan. That happened. I want the world to know, as the producer and director, all of us share a deep love and respect for Logan, every aspect of how it's crafted, and the events that take place."

