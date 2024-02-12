Deadpool 3 changes title in first trailer

HQ

We knew the first trailer for Deadpool 3 would air during the Super Bowl, but Marvel managed to keep some things fairly secret.

Because Ryan Reynolds' first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is now called Deadpool & Wolverine, and it doesn't take long for its first teaser trailer to highlight the MCU connection with the Time Variance Authority knocking on Wade Wilson's door. Not that this stops it from seeming like more Deadpool goodness, as we get a taste of fourth wall breaking quips and even a ruined 20th Century Fox logo, cool-looking fights and a humour unlike anything we've seen in the MCU before. Needless to say, I'm definitely hyped for Deadpool & Wolverine premiering on the 27th of July. How about you?