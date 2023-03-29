Deadpool 3 adds Matthew MacFadyen to is cast

Even though we're still over a year away from the release of Deadpool 3, already its cast is looking stacked. Ryan Reynolds is returning to star, and we're also seeing Hugh Jackman come back as Wolverine in the film. In terms of our villain we'll be getting The Crown's Emma Corrin, and it has now been confirmed Succession's Matthew Macfadyen will join the cast as well.

Macfadyen's role hasn't yet been announced, but as the film is set for a late 2024 release, it's doubtful we'll get more information until later this year at the earliest. Recently, Macfadyen is most known for his role as Tom Wambsgans in HBO's Succession.

As Succession wraps up with its fourth season, it's good to see the actor will immediately move onto another big casting.

What do you think of Matthew Macfadyen being cast in Deadpool 3?