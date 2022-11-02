Deadpool 2 actor to appear in Hideo Kojima's next game

HQ

Hideo Kojima has announced via his Twitter that actress Shioli Kutsuna will feature in his upcoming game.

Most recently known for playing Yukio in Deadpool 2, Kutsuna joins Elle Fanning in the cast for this (as of yet) untitled game in the works at Kojima Productions. It's likely a third big name will be announced for the project in the coming weeks, with Kojima pitching three big questions to prospective players: 'Who am I?' (Elle Fanning); 'Where am I?' (now known to be Shioli Kutsuna), and the as of yet unclaimed 'How come?'.

This new game, rumoured to be titled 'Overdose', is theorised to be either a sequel for Death Stranding or a standalone project made in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios. Kojima has previously stated in an interview with The Guardian that an upcoming project would push the boundaries of both the gaming and cinema industries. With the way the cast is shaping up so far and the lengths Kojima is going to to tease players, odds are 'Overdose' is this game.