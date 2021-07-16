Deadmau5's next music video will be created in Core

There are a few different game creation games out there these days. Between Dreams, Roblox, and Nintendo's Game Builder Garage, just to name a few, there are plenty of ways to create, share and play games created by community members. One of the more recent iterations of these games is Core, an Early Access game available on the Epic Games Store that is regarded as "a multiverse of free games to play and worlds to explore designed by a global community of developers", which uses Unreal Engine to bring the projects to life.

Well it turns out Core has drawn a fair bit of attention, as famed electronic artist deadmau5 has announced that he is running a collaborated project with Manticore Games (the title's developer) so that fans can create a world to be featured in a music video for an upcoming single by the musician.

Known as deadmau5 X Core Dystopian Worlds Collab Jam, anyone can create a world on Core and submit it, with submissions being open right now until July 26. Winners will be announced on July 29, with those who enter eligible for a share of a $50,000 prize pool and a lifetime guest list pass to deadmau5 events, amid a few other goodies.

"I've been blown away by the creativity I've seen on Core," said deadmau5. "Some of my passions are game, experience, and world design, and Core's capabilities as a platform and its creators who are capable of doing all kinds of cool stuff are the next level in user generated art and experiences. I'm looking forward to checking out what fans and artists will create for my new single with Lights."

Entries are to be submitted to the official collaboration's website here.