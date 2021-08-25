Deadmau5 wants to build a battle royale

HQ

A few weeks ago, we reported on the news that Joel "Deadmau5" Zimmerman's next music video would be filmed virtually in the game Core. Well, now to add to that, we can report that Deadmau5 will be bringing to life his own project within Core called Oberhasli, a virtual world and music experience that is set to offer games, live performances, and even the chance to socialise with the electronic artist in the world.

Oberhasli is a game that Deadmau5 has been working on for some time now, but the artist has chosen to collaborate with the talented team at Manticore Games to bring the project to life through Core. To learn more about what this collaboration will include, we recently caught up with Deadmau5 and the co-founder of Manticore Games, Jordan Maynard to chat about Oberhasli and Core, where Deadmau5 revealed what type of game he would like to build in the future.

"I'm all about my long-play battle royales," said Deadmau5. "When I get some downtime to not focus on creating my world and adding content, and the stuff that you would expect as a Deadmau5 fan - I may pump the brakes and do one of those big, big world battle royales, or kind of snipe fests where it becomes a team social activity, so you just have enough time to breathe in the action, to mess around with your friends and stuff like that".

Be sure to check out our full interview with Deadmau5 and Manticore's Jordan Maynard below, where we chat a bunch about how Oberhasli will include live shows and the other sorts of content it will feature through the power of Core.