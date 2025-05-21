Deadly school bus bombing deepens Pakistan-India tensions

Dansk
The latest news on India and Pakistan. We now know that a suicide bombing struck an army-operated school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, killing five people including three children and injuring several others, the military said on Wednesday.
Pakistani authorities blamed Indian-linked proxies for the assault, although no group has claimed responsibility. The attack intensifies tensions between the two nuclear neighbors, already strained following a fragile ceasefire earlier this month.