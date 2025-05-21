English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Deadly school bus bombing deepens Pakistan-India tensions

A suicide blast in Balochistan has killed five, including three children, as Islamabad points to foreign interference.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on India and Pakistan. We now know that a suicide bombing struck an army-operated school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, killing five people including three children and injuring several others, the military said on Wednesday.

Pakistani authorities blamed Indian-linked proxies for the assault, although no group has claimed responsibility. The attack intensifies tensions between the two nuclear neighbors, already strained following a fragile ceasefire earlier this month.

Deadly school bus bombing deepens Pakistan-India tensions
Pahalgam Kashmir Valley nature in the Tragedy, From Echoes of Violence to Whispering Pines, Silence Falls Scenic Green Heart, no people no tourists // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIndiaPakistan


Loading next content