Deadly school bus bombing deepens Pakistan-India tensions

HQ

The latest news on India and Pakistan . We now know that a suicide bombing struck an army-operated school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, killing five people including three children and injuring several others, the military said on Wednesday.



You might be interested: India strikes Pakistan over Kashmir tourist attack.



Pakistani authorities blamed Indian-linked proxies for the assault, although no group has claimed responsibility. The attack intensifies tensions between the two nuclear neighbors, already strained following a fragile ceasefire earlier this month.